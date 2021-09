WEST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A day after closing the bridge on East Main Street (Route 9) over Coys Brook in West Brookfield due to storm damage, MassDOT reopened the bridge Friday.

State transportation officials said the bridge has been inspected after the water levels receded and is cleared to be reopened to traffic.

Heavy rain on Wednesday caused the bridge to temporarily close. Traffic was detoured during its closure.