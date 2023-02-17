BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– Drivers should be prepared for delays on the MassPike (I-90) both eastbound and westbound in Lee, Montgomery and Russell beginning Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

Pavement repair work will take place during the day, at different times and locations, from 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 21, through 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 23.

Nighttime bridge repair work will also be conducted during the same days.

The schedule for the work and lane closures will be:

Lee

Pavement repair operations will be conducted daily on I-90 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 8.0 to mile marker 10.0 on Tuesday, February 21, Wednesday, February 22, and on Thursday, February 23, from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Montgomery and Russell

Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at mile marker 36.0 on Wednesday, February 22, from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The work will require a 15-minute rolling roadblock in each direction at 8:00 p.m.

The work will require temporary lane closures to allow crews to safely and efficiently conduct the pavement and bride repair operations. Signs, law enforcement details, and messaging will be in place to guide drivers through the work area. All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.