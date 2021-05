NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – If you rely on Route 9 in Northampton for your morning commute, you’ll want to plan ahead.

MassDOT said various lane closures will occur on Route 9 and Damon Road starting next week.

Construction hours are scheduled for 7 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Crews will begin paving operations for the Route 9 roundabout project.