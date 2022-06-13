WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced Monday that it is conducting daytime paving operations on Route 20 from East Mountain Road in Westfield to Dewey Street in West Springfield.

According to the news release sent to 22News by MassDOT, the paving operations are scheduled on Thursday, June 16 from 6 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. The paving operation is part of the resurfacing project to better vehicular safety and non-motorized accommodations. New pavement markings for the scheduled road diet are anticipated to be implemented by the end of June.

The timeline for the work is weather dependent and may change depending on outdoor conditions.