WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDOT will reduce River Street in West Springfield to alternating, single-lane traffic from Monday to Friday.

Closures will affect River street between Roanoke Ave. and Memorial Ave. from 7 o’clock in the morning to 3:30 in the afternoon each day.

The Southbound lane will be closed Monday through Wednesday. The Northbound lane will be closed Thursday and Friday.

Closures will allow crews to complete drainage installation.