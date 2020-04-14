MassPike exit 4 off ramp in West Springfield closed on Wednesday

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be a temporary closure at the MassPike on and off ramps at exit 4 in West Springfield on Wednesday.
The closure will be between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.
According to MassDOT, the exit 4 off ramp will be closed and the on ramp will be narrowed but open to traffic. The following detour will be in place:
- Take I-90 eastbound past exit 4
- Get off at exit 5, Chicopee
- Take Route 33 northbound to Westover Road
- Turn around and take Route 33 southbound back to I-90 westbound
- Exit at interchange 4
Drivers who are traveling through the area should reduce speed and use caution. All scheduled work is weather dependent and may be impacted due to an emergency.