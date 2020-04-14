MassPike exit 4 off ramp in West Springfield closed on Wednesday

Photo: snip it taken from the live Waze traffic map

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be a temporary closure at the MassPike on and off ramps at exit 4 in West Springfield on Wednesday.

The closure will be between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

According to MassDOT, the exit 4 off ramp will be closed and the on ramp will be narrowed but open to traffic. The following detour will be in place:

Take I-90 eastbound past exit 4

Get off at exit 5, Chicopee

Take Route 33 northbound to Westover Road

Turn around and take Route 33 southbound back to I-90 westbound

Exit at interchange 4

Drivers who are traveling through the area should reduce speed and use caution. All scheduled work is weather dependent and may be impacted due to an emergency.

View the live traffic map.