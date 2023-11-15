WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Meadow Street in Westfield will be closed for paving beginning Thursday.
According to the City of Westfield, the street will be closed on Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be no traffic allowed through during those hours. Drivers may experience traffic delays in the area and are urged to plan accordingly.
