Memorial Bridge to close Saturday night to prepare for Springfield fireworks

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Memorial Bridge will be closed to traffic beginning Saturday night to prepare for the Star Spangled Springfield fireworks display.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Spirit of Springfield, the Springfield police will detour traffic in and around the Memorial Bridge and Riverfront Park beginning at 11 p.m. Saturday. The Memorial Bridge will reopen on Sunday at around 11 p.m.

Police will close roads in the area of the Memorial Bridge beginning at 7:30 p.m. Sunday for the fireworks. Exit 5 (formerly Exit 7) off of I-91 South will also be closed. Pedestrians will be restricted from sitting on I-91 Exit Ramps.

Festivities at Riverfront Park begin at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Police will enforce no bicycles, skateboards, rollerblades, pets, alcohol, fireworks, sparklers, and drones in and around Riverfront Park.

Maxxtone, will perform live at 7 p.m. followed by Fireworks by Grucci pyrotechnic wizardry at 9:30 p.m.

Musical performances

Face painters

Balloon artists

Food vendors

Splash pad

The fireworks are launched from the Memorial Bridge with music broadcasted in Riverfront Park and on Mix 93.1FM.