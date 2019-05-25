Millions expected to travel for Memorial Day weekend

Traffic

by: Dominique Corveddu, Sydney Snow

Posted: / Updated:
Millions_expected_to_travel_for_Memorial_0_20190525101559

(WWLP) – You should expect plenty of company on the roads Saturday as millions will be traveling to their Memorial Day Weekend destinations.

AAA says nearly 37-million people will be on the road this holiday weekend, the most in nearly 15-years. 

Pioneer Valley AAA told 22News drivers should expect slowdowns going toward Cape Cod, Maine, Vermont, and New Hampshire. 

So plan on major highways being congested such as the Massachusetts Turnpike and Interstate 95.

MassDOT has shut down scheduled roadway construction activities until Tuesday to ensure a smoother ride.

22News Live Traffic Map

Find 22News on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Editor's Pick

More Editor's Pick