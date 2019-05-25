Millions expected to travel for Memorial Day weekend

(WWLP) – You should expect plenty of company on the roads Saturday as millions will be traveling to their Memorial Day Weekend destinations.

AAA says nearly 37-million people will be on the road this holiday weekend, the most in nearly 15-years.

Pioneer Valley AAA told 22News drivers should expect slowdowns going toward Cape Cod, Maine, Vermont, and New Hampshire.

So plan on major highways being congested such as the Massachusetts Turnpike and Interstate 95.

MassDOT has shut down scheduled roadway construction activities until Tuesday to ensure a smoother ride.

