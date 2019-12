MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – A car crash in the Wilbraham Road section of Monson is causing traffic delays Monday evening.

The Monson Police Department said the traffic delays are in the vicinity of Wilbraham and Upper Hampden roads. No injuries have been reported from the crash at this time.

Police are advising drivers traveling the area to drive with extreme caution due to deteriorating road conditions.

