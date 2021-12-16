More than 70 citations issued on Page Blvd in Springfield Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 70 driving citations were issued on Page Boulevard in Springfield Wednesday.

According to a news release by Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, the department’s Traffic Unit, along with assisting officers and the Massachusetts State Police conducted high visibility traffic enforcement on the Page Blvd. Between the different law enforcement teams, 79 citations and five criminal complaints were issued.

The majority of the tickets given out were for speeding or violations of the hands-free cell phone driving law. This was the fifth enforcement effort in the past five weeks. Since then, more than 430 citations have been issued.

Fines: