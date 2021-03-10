Motor vehicle crash closes part of Meadow Street in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are asking drivers to avoid the Meadow Street area of Chicopee following a motor vehicle crash at the “Y” Wednesday evening.

The Chicopee Police Department said officers are currently investigating the crash, which occurred at the intersection of Meadow and Chicopee Streets, near Rivers Park.

A 22News crew at the crash site saw a police detail blocking the roadway as investigators determine how the crash occurred.

It is unknown how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was seriously hurt in the crash. The road remains closed until further notice.

We’ll continue to follow this developing story and bring you the latest when we learn more.