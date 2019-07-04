Motorcycle crash closes Route 20 in East Granby

EAST GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH/WWLP) — Route 20 is closed in East Granby, Connecticut Thursday due to a motorcycle accident.

The Department of Transportation reports that Route 20 is closed at Canal Road, near Grainger Circle due to a crash that was reported just after noon.

According to Connecticut State Police Trooper Christine Jeltema, the accident involved a motorcycle and a bicycle. Jeltema said all involved were taken to the hospital with injuries, but couldn’t say to what extent or how many people were injured.

The road is expected to be closed for some time.