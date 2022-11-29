EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – People looking to travel between Easthampton and Holyoke will have to find another route, as Mountain Road (Route 141) will be shut down.

The Easthampton Police are notifying drivers that a portion of Mountain Road will be closed on Thursday and Friday for road work. The Department of Public Works will be mowing and cleaning drainage structures between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. The road will be closed to all traffic during this time on both days.

Drivers are asked to plan accordingly and look for an alternate route.