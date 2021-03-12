MUD SEASON! Use caution on dirt roads ahead of Spring

(WWLP) – Local officials are bringing the attention of mud season that may make roads impassible in your neighborhood.

22News is working for you with a list of roads that may have issues traveling on.

A photo was posted from the Rowe Police Department showing a muddy road and said “mud season is here if possible please stay off dirt roads.”

Per Highway Department Briar Hill, at the beginning of the dirt portion will be close to through traffic due to muddy condition. It will be open to residents.

Per Highway Superintendent, Ball Road will be closed to through traffic due to muddy condition. It will be open to residents of the roadway.

From the Monterey Highway Department, many of the dirt roads throughout town have become near impassable, even for vehicles with 4-wheel drive. The mud is becoming increasingly deep with the warm temperatures and melting snow. Please avoid travel on mud roads and pay extra attention to the Road Closed signs in town. The Highway Department is working on a solution to make these roads open again.

The following roads are closed or limited to 4WD vehicles only:

Beartown Mountain Road (after #185)

Griswold Road

Art School Road

Fairview Road

Swann Road

The following roads are closed and impassable.

Archambo Rd

Christian Hill Rd

Thompson Rd above Christian Hill

The following roads are reportedly passable via 4×4, please only travel if you live on these roads.

Nelson Rd

New County Rd

Franklin Hill Rd

Highway department has been working to keep the roads passable but in some cases their machines are doing more harm than help. Please avoid these roads for the weekend so they can firm up and DPW will be able to add materials.

If you know of a road that is impassible due to mud, email 22News at reportit@wwlp.com.