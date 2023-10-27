PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – There is significant traffic on the eastbound side of the Mass Pike in Palmer Friday afternoon due to a crash.

According to MassDOT, there was a several vehicle crash near mile marker 66, which is three miles east of the Palmer exit. A tow-truck was called around 3:30 p.m. to help clear the crash.

Waze is reporting that traffic has backed up miles on the eastbound side of the Mass Pike.

22News has contacted Massachusetts State Police for more information on that crash. 22News will update this article when we receive that information.