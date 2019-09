GREENFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Multiple roads in Greenfield will be closed due to paving on Thursday.

According to the City of Greenfield Department of Public Works the following roads will be closed:

Bank Row from the railroad underpass to Deerfield Street.

Beacon Street from High Street to Parkway.

Pierce Street from Federal Street to Chapman Street

A small section on Wells Street around #180

Police say drivers should expect temporary closures and traffic delays.

