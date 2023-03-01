BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– Drivers should expect delays on the MassPike (I-90) in the areas of Montgomery and Russell on Wednesday night.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be conducting bridge repairs on I-90 eastbound and westbound at mile marker 36.0 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. There will be temporary lane closures and traffic will be required to reduce speed. There will be signs and police details to help with traffic.

All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.

For more information on traffic conditions, travelers are encouraged to:

Download the Mass511 mobile app or visit www.mass511.com to view live cameras, travel times, real-time traffic conditions, and project information before setting out on the road. Users can subscribe to receive text and email alerts for traffic conditions.