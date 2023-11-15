HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Traffic was delayed for a short time Wednesday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash on I-91 South in Holyoke.

According to Massachusetts State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio, at around 2:10 p.m. Troopers were called to a crash involving a 2007 Chevy Corvette driven by a 66-year-old man from Wilmington, Vermont man and a 2000 Ford F250 pickup operated by a 22-year-old man from Islip, New York.

The driver of the Corvette was evaluated and refused to be taken to the hospital. The driver of the pickup and his passenger had no apparent injuries. The area was cleaned up by 2:48 p.m.