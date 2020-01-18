Occupants escape burning car on I-90 westbound in Sturbridge

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – A burning car on the westbound lane of I-90 in Sturbridge caused traffic delays Friday early afternoon.

Firefighters in Sturbridge were called to the car fire on I-90 westbound past the Cedar Street Gate just before 1 p.m.

According to the Sturbridge Fire Department, all occupants inside the van were already out without any injuries before crews arrived.





Firefighters found the vehicle fully involved when they arrived. They were able to quickly put it out, overhaul the car and get traffic moving again.

State Police reopened traffic for the westbound lane after the roadway was cleared.