On, off-ramp closures scheduled for Exit 27 on I-91N in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Ramp closures are scheduled for an exit off of I-91 North in Greenfield at several times throughout the day Thursday.

According to MassDOT Spokesperson, Patrick Marvin, the on and off-ramps for Exit 27, which leads to Route 2, will be closed to all traffic while crews carry out work related to the ongoing Bernardston-Greenfield I-91 Resurfacing project.

The on-ramp will be closed at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., while the off-ramp closed at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Signs, traffic control devices, and police officers will be in the area to help guide drivers through the work zone.

All work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.

