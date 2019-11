GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The on-ramp from the Greenfield Rotary to Interstate 91 South will be closed to all traffic from 9:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. Friday.

The temporary closure of the on-ramp will allow crews to conduct paving operations on the bridge that carries I-91 South over Fairview Street.

Drivers traveling through the area should expect delays.

Signs will be in place to notify drivers of the closure.