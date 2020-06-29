Watch Live
4:30AM- 7AM: 22News Morning Newscast

On-ramp from Route 5 north to I-91 south in West Springfield closed for several days

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be an on-ramp closure for several days on I-91 southbound in West Springfield starting Monday.

According to MassDOT, the on-ramp closure will begin from 13A on-ramp on Route 5 north to I-91 southbound. Crews will be installing light poles between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The installation is expected to be done Wednesday, July 1.

Signage will be in place to guide drivers to detours in the work area. Drivers will be directed around the bowtie for access to I-91 southbound at Exit 13B.

MAP: I-91 southbound

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

22News Traffic Trackers

Donate Today