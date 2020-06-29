On-ramp from Route 5 north to I-91 south in West Springfield closed for several days

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be an on-ramp closure for several days on I-91 southbound in West Springfield starting Monday.

According to MassDOT, the on-ramp closure will begin from 13A on-ramp on Route 5 north to I-91 southbound. Crews will be installing light poles between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The installation is expected to be done Wednesday, July 1.

Signage will be in place to guide drivers to detours in the work area. Drivers will be directed around the bowtie for access to I-91 southbound at Exit 13B.

MAP: I-91 southbound