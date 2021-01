WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A tractor trailer has rolled over on the ramp from the Mass Pike to I-91 in West Springfield.

According to Massachusetts State Police, lanes are closed from the Mass Pike Exit 4 on ramp to I-91 in West Springfield.

The state police and Interstate Towing are working to cleanup and asking drivers to avoid the area. A detour is in place to route traffic to Route 5 in West Springfield.