PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On-street parking restrictions will be in place on six streets due to milling in the City of Pittsfield Wednesday.

Milling is scheduled to occur on Andover, High, Deming, Dillon, Dexter, and Huron streets Wednesday, July 14 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., on-street parking is prohibited during these hours.

This schedule is subject to change depending on weather conditions.