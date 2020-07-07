One-lane traffic on White Street, Dwight Road in Springfield due to construction

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The final phase of an ongoing water and sewer pipe improvement project in Springfield will start Wednesday and continue through the month of July.

The construction will include road restoration and paving in two sections of the White Street and Dwight Road area. The work will take place Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the month of July.

White Street between Dwight Road and Audubon Street, and Dwight Road between White Street and Stanton Street will be reduced to one-lane of alternating traffic. There will be signs posted and police in the area to help direct traffic. Drivers traveling to and from East Longmeadow are advised to utilize Harkness Avenue and Sumner Avenue as an alternate route.

This project will provide necessary upgrades to water and sewer pipes which dated back to 1915. The entire project will be complete once paving activities have concluded. Construction is weather dependent.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the Commission initiated the Water Infrastructure Improvements Project last summer, and this road work is the final stage of water and sewer replacement activities under the project.

The Commission invested a total of approximately $6.4 million in water infrastructure renewal across the City as part of this project.