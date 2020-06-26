One way traffic on Market Street in Northampton due to outdoor dining

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Market Street in Northampton will be a one-way street until further notice to allow for outdoor dining space.

According to the Northampton Police Department, traffic will be allowed northbound only from Bridge Street. Southbound traffic will be detoured onto Union Street. Market Street will remain a two way street from Union Street to North Street.

View the Live Traffic Map

The following is a list of restaurants in the area of Market Street (NOTE: *Not all of these restaurants are offering outdoor dining*: