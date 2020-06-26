1  of  2
The White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing, led by V.P. Pence at the Department of Health and Human Services in Washington
One way traffic on Market Street in Northampton due to outdoor dining

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Market Street in Northampton will be a one-way street until further notice to allow for outdoor dining space.

According to the Northampton Police Department, traffic will be allowed northbound only from Bridge Street. Southbound traffic will be detoured onto Union Street. Market Street will remain a two way street from Union Street to North Street.

The following is a list of restaurants in the area of Market Street (NOTE: *Not all of these restaurants are offering outdoor dining*:

  • Joe’s Spaghetti and Pizza on 33 Market Street
  • Fitzwilly’s Restaurant on 23 Main Street
  • Jakes on 17 King Street
  • Thai Garden on 2 Bridge Street

