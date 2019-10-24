Overnight bridge work to close Mass Pike Exit 7 ramps in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is working for you with a Cone Zone traffic alert for the Mass Pike Thursday night into Friday morning.

MassDOT will be doing bridge repairs on the bridge that carries the Exit 7 ramps over the Mass Pike in Ludlow. That will cause the closure of the ramp from the Mass Pike Eastbound to Exit 7 from 7:00 Thursday night to 5:00 Friday morning.

The same closure will be in place next week from Monday night into Tuesday.

The on-ramp from Exit 7 onto the Mass Pike will be closed from next Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, and next Wednesday night into Thursday morning during the same hours.

