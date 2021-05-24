Overnight closures of Flat Rock Brook Bridge in Ware

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be overnight closures of the Flat Rock Brook Bridge that carries Route 9 over Flat Rock Brook in Ware this week.

According to MassDOT, the bridge closures will occur Monday, May 24 through Friday, May 28, during overnight hours, from 7:00 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. Drivers will be directed to follow the detour signage in place and use Anderson Road, Route 32, and Gould Road.

This work is part of the Belchertown/Ware resurfacing project as well as related work along sections of Route 9.

Appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and advanced message boards will be in place to guide drivers through the work area. Drivers who are traveling through the area are asked to reduce speed and use caution.