Overnight closures on Route 20 in Westfield Wednesday, detours listed

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be temporary overnight closures on Route 20 in Westfield Wednesday night due to roadwork.

According to MassDOT, Route 20 (Main Street) will be closed from Free Street and Mechanic Street in Westfield from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday.

The road closures are needed to allow crews to erect the Columbia Greenway Bicycle Bridge, transportation officials said.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed and use caution when using the temporary detours listed below:

Local traffic will be detoured during the closure of Route 20 (Main Street) between Free Street and Mechanic Street.

Commercial traffic will be detoured using Broad Street, Noble Street, and Meadow Street.

Access to all homes and businesses will be maintained during the detour and police details will be on-site to assist and direct traffic.

Appropriate signage and advanced message boards will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.