Overnight closures scheduled for I-90 E in Ludlow Monday, Tuesday

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be overnight closures on I-90 East in Ludlow next week, the state’s transportation department announced Friday night.

MassDOT said there will be a temporary overnight closure of the on ramp from Center Street to I-90 eastbound, Interchange 7 in Ludlow.

The closure will occur each night on Monday, May 4, and Tuesday, May 5, between the hours of 7:00 p.m., and 5:00 a.m. The closure is necessary to facilitate bridge joint repair work, according to MassDOT.

During the work, traffic will be detoured as follows:

Take I-90 westbound to Interchange 6

Follow the posted detour to reverse direction to I-90 eastbound

Signs, police details and advanced message boards will be in place to guide drivers through the work area. Drivers who are traveling through the area are urged to reduce speed and use caution.

All scheduled work is weather dependent and may be impacted due to an emergency.