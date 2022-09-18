WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– Overnight repairs on the Columbia Greenway Rail Trail Bridge in Westfield will begin on Sunday, September 18 and is expected to last at least four weeks.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) work crews will be conducting bridge repairs Sunday through Friday mornings, from 7:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m the following morning.

During the closure, Elm Street will be closed to all traffic with a detour in effect, with a separate detour in effect for trucks. Drivers should expect delays and should consider alternate routes.

Detours will be as follows:

Cars will utilize Orange Street, Maple Street and Franklin Street

Truck traffic will utilize Meadow Street and Main Street to re-enter Elm Street

Appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and messaging will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.