BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – Overnight guardrail repairs are scheduled throughout the week of March 9 on I-90 eastbound in Blandford.

According to MassDOT, operations will begin each night at 7 p.m. and will continue into the next day ending at 5:30 a.m. The work is expected to be completed by Friday, March 13 at 5:30 a.m.

Traffic will be maintained on I-90 eastbound. Drivers are encouraged to reduce speed and use caution throughout the area.

MAP: I-90 eastbound in Blandford