NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is working for you with a cone zone alert in Northampton. Part of Mt. Tom Road will be closed overnight Sunday and Monday.

Courtesy of Northampton Police Department

The part of Mt. Tom Road, or Route 5, between the I-91 North and I-91 South ramps will be closed overnight from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Crews will be working on bridge construction and detours will be in place onto I-91 .