CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)– Final pavement marking will take place Sunday on the Mass Pike Interchange 51 ramps in Chicopee.

The work is expected to begin at 7 p.m. and be completed by 5 a.m., Monday October 31.

Drivers should expect delays at the ramps and the intersecting area with Burnett Road and I-291 in Chicopee. Signs, law enforcement and messaging will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.