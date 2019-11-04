Overnight roadway construction on I-90 in Westfield, West Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDOT announced there will be overnight roadway maintenance work on I-90 eastbound and westbound in Westfield and West Springfield this week.

According to MassDOT, the construction will take place from 7:00 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday, November 4 to Thursday, November 7. The work consists of paving, pavement markings, and installing granite curbs and edging.

The work will require ramp closures and detours as follows:

Monday, November 4

Interchange 4 westbound ramps will close at 10:00 p.m.

Tuesday, November 5

Interchange 3 westbound and eastbound ramps will close, beginning with the westbound ramp at 10:00 p.m. Traffic will be detoured to take Interchange 4 to Route 202.

The eastbound ramp will not close until the westbound ramp re-opens.

Other detours will be guided through the next I-90 Interchange.

Wednesday, November 6

The Interchange 4 eastbound ramps will close at 10:00 p.m. In the event that traffic is heavy in the specified area at 10:00 p.m., the closures will be delayed to later in the evening.

Drivers should expect delays and are advised to reduce speed and use caution.