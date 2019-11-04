Overnight roadway construction on I-90 in Westfield, West Springfield

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDOT announced there will be overnight roadway maintenance work on I-90 eastbound and westbound in Westfield and West Springfield this week.

According to MassDOT, the construction will take place from 7:00 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday, November 4 to Thursday, November 7. The work consists of paving, pavement markings, and installing granite curbs and edging.

The work will require ramp closures and detours as follows:

Monday, November 4

  • Interchange 4 westbound ramps will close at 10:00 p.m.

Tuesday, November 5

  • Interchange 3 westbound and eastbound ramps will close, beginning with the westbound ramp at 10:00 p.m. Traffic will be detoured to take Interchange 4 to Route 202.
  • The eastbound ramp will not close until the westbound ramp re-opens.
  • Other detours will be guided through the next I-90 Interchange.

Wednesday, November 6

  • The Interchange 4 eastbound ramps will close at 10:00 p.m.  In the event that traffic is heavy in the specified area at 10:00 p.m., the closures will be delayed to later in the evening.

View Live Traffic Map

Drivers should expect delays and are advised to reduce speed and use caution.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

22News Traffic Trackers

Trending Stories