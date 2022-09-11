LEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is advising drivers that there will be lane closures on the Massachusetts Turnpike (Interstate 90) eastbound and westbound in Lee, Becket, Otis, Montgomery and Russell.

Crews will be working on overnight bridge and guardrail repair from 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 11, through 5:00 a.m. on Friday, September 16. Travel will be allowed through the work zones. The work will require temporary lane closures to allow crews to safely and efficiently conduct the guardrail and bridge repair operations.

The schedule for the work and lane closures will be as follows:

Lee/Becket

Guardrail repair work will be conducted nightly on I-90 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 8.0 to mile marker 19.0 from Monday, September 12, through Friday, September 16, from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the next morning. The overnight hour work is expected to conclude by 5:00 a.m. on Friday, September 16.

Otis

Guardrail repair work will be conducted nightly on I-90 eastbound and westbound at mile marker 22.6, mile marker 24.0, and mile marker 26.4 from Sunday, September 11, through Tuesday, September 13, from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the next morning. The overnight hour work is expected to conclude by 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 13.

Montgomery/Russell

Bridge repair work will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at mile marker 36.0 on Thursday, September 15, from 8:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The work will require a 15-minute rolling roadblock in each direction at 9:00 p.m.

Drivers should expect delays. Signs, messaging and police details will be in place to provide guidance.