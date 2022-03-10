ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Oxbow Road is closed due to a truck accident with a pole Wednesday evening.

According to the social media post by Orange Fire Rescue, at around 8:31 p.m. Orange fire crews were called to a reported truck accident with a pole down and wires on the vehicle on the 340 Block of Oxbow Road.

No injuries were reported, however, Orange Fire Rescue is warning residents to avoid using the road until it is cleared. It is also noted that power in the area may be lost at some point during the night.