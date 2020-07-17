Palmer Road in Monson closed to all traffic while police investigate crash

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of Palmer Road in Monson is closed due to a serious crash Friday.

The Monson Police Department said Palmer Road, Route 32, in the vicinity of #160 is closed to all traffic. A photo of the crash shared by the police department shows a car flipped onto its roof and another car on the side of the road.

Traffic is also backed up. It is unknown if anyone was seriously hurt in the crash.

Drivers traveling in the area are advised to seek alternate routes at this time.

