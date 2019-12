(WWLP) – Western Massachusetts is expected to get rain and freezing rain Sunday night into Monday morning. Cities and towns have announced parking bans due to the upcoming weather conditions.

Weather Alert: Rain, freezing rain to create slippery conditions Sunday night into Monday

Granby: Sunday from 6 p.m. until Tuesday, December 31 at 12 p.m.

Easthampton: Sunday from 6 p.m. until Tuesday, December 31 at 12 p.m.

22News will continue to update the list as more parking bans are posted.