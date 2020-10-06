Parking ban in Ludlow due to public works project

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The police in Ludlow notified the public of a parking ban through the month of October.

According to the Ludlow Police Department, the town Public Works Department issued a parking ban that began Monday, October 5 and will continue through October 31. The Public Works project includes the resurfacing of Winsor Street from East Street to Stevens Street.

No on street parking will be allowed from 6:00 am. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday on the following streets:

  • Winsor Street between East Street
  • Stevens Street
  • Warren Street between East Street
  • Winsor Street

MAP: Winsor Street in Ludlow

