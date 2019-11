(WWLP) – Western Massachusetts is expected to get a snowstorm Sunday night and some cities and towns are putting parking bans in place.

The following are parking bans that will be in effect:

Belchertown: No parking on- street or within any publicly maintained right-of-way that interferes with snow removal operations at any time.

No parking on- street or within any publicly maintained right-of-way that interferes with snow removal operations at any time. Westfield: Parking ban in effect on Sunday at 12:00 p.m. until further notice.

22News will continue to update you on parking bans as they come in.