Parking bans in place for winter weather beginning Sunday

(WWLP) – Winter weather is on the way starting Sunday afternoon into Monday morning which is causing some towns and cities to issue parking bans.

Here is a list of the parking bans in effect so far:

Easthampton : The parking ban begins at 11 p.m. Sunday through 8 a.m. Monday. No on-street parking allowed.

Hadley : The parking ban begins at 8 p.m. Sunday until noon Monday. No street parking during this time frame

Holyoke : The parking ban begins at 5 p.m. Sunday and will last until further notice. No parking will be allowed on the odd-numbered side of any street and no parking on cul-de-sacs.

Northampton : The parking ban begins midnight Sunday through 6 a.m. Monday on all city streets and parking lots, except on Main Street where parking will be allowed between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. Monday. The Armory Square parking lot will be available, except between 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. to allow for plowing.

Southwick: The parking ban begins at 3 p.m Sunday through 8 a.m. Monday. No on-street parking will be allowed.

22News will continue to update this story as soon as more parking bans come in.