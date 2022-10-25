SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With the demolition of the old Civic Center garage underway, the loss of parking by the MassMutual Center is starting to affect traffic for downtown Springfield events.

Mayor Domenic Sarno and city officials will be announcing information and details for parking and traffic plans within the area. Until the new state-of-the-art parking garage is built, Mayor Sarno has coordinated with the Springfield Parking Authority, Police Department and DPW to have traffic details at key intersections downtown to help alleviate the traffic congestion.

Mayor Sarno states, “With the demolition of the old Civic Center garage underway, the loss of parking by our MassMutual Center is being felt, especially during sold out games of our beloved Springfield Thunderbirds. Until the new state-of-the-art parking garage is built, I have coordinated with the Springfield Parking Authority, the Springfield Police Department and DPW to enhance our SPD Metro Unit traffic details at key traffic intersections downtown to help alleviate the traffic congestion for when games start and end. I want to thank MGM Springfield for their partnership and cooperation for opening their parking garage for use during our T-Bird games. This is a good problem to have, thousands and thousands of people coming into our downtown Springfield to cheer on our AHL Eastern Conference champions and dine at our many restaurant establishments. I want to thank everyone for their patience and understanding as our brave and dedicated Springfield Police Officers help direct vehicle traffic during these busy hours. This is a temporary inconvenience, one that will be remedy once the new modern parking garage facility is built.”

The $40 million parking garage currently being built in downtown Springfield is scheduled to open in late 2023 or 2024. The garage will have up to 1,000 parking spots and 10,000 square feet of restaurant and retail space.

Where to park for Springfield Thunderbirds games due to garage rebuild project

For anyone looking for general parking, there are parking spots and garages throughout the city. Free parking is available at MGM Springfield, and on-street parking is free after 6 p.m. on weekdays and at all times on weekends. Parking is available at the I-91 South Garage for $10.

According to the Springfield Thunderbirds, handicapped parking is available across the MassMutual Center box office at the ProPark surface lot also known as the East Court Lot located on 22 Bruce Landon Way for the month of October only.

Additional accessible parking is located on the corner of Bruce Landon Way and Dwight Street, as well as on Court Street across from the MassMutual Center.

Photo courtesy of the Springfield Thunderbirds

The Thunderbirds will host the Bridgeport Islanders Friday and on Saturday against the Providence Bruins inside the MassMutual Center, with the puck drop set for 7:05 p.m. each night.