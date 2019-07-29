Part of Brimfield Rd. in Warren closed, police investigating deadly crash

WARREN, Mass. (WWLP) – Police have closed part of Brimfield Road in Warren as they determine the cause of a deadly vehicle accident early Monday evening. 

According to the Warren Patrolman’s Association, Brimfield Road is closed in the area of #1358 as police investigate a single-car crash that left one dead.  

No through traffic is being allowed as of 7 p.m., and police say it might take a few hours. We’ll let you know when traffic returns back to normal.

This is developing breaking news. 22News will bring you an update as we learn more. 

