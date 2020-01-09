Part of Clark Street in Southampton closed after downed wires caused outages

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of Clark Street in Southampton is closed after several wires came down and caused power outages in the area Wednesday night.

According to the Southampton Police Department, Clark St. Will be closed from Route 10 to East Street while crews repair the damage.

As of 8:30 p.m., the Eversource Outage Map shows over 400 Southampton residents without power and over 100 Easthampton residents without power.

Eversource crews have been notified about the downed wires and outage. Police say repairs are underway.

Stay with 22News for updates on when power is restored, and the road reopens.