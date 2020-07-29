Part of Deerfield Street in Greenfield closed after crash involving telephone pole

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of Deerfield Street in Greenfield is currently closed following a motor vehicle crash involving a telephone pole Wednesday evening.

According to the Greenfield Police Department, the car crash has caused Deerfield St. to closed at the FRTA bus station. No word on injuries or how many people were involved at this time.

Police announced the road closure just after 6 p.m. and said it’s expected to reopen later in the night.

Drivers are advised to use an alternate route on Hope Street.

Are you traveling in the area? Here is the 22News Live Traffic Map.