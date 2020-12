HAMPDEN, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of East Longmeadow Road in Hampden is currently closed after a motor vehicle crash damaged a utility pole Friday night.

The Hampden Police Department shortly after 10 p.m. announced that East Longmeadow Road will be closed between Somers Road and Cedar Oak until the utility pole is repaired.

The damaged pole is currently blocking the roadway and National Grid crews are on their way to the area for repairs.

Police did not say when the road will reopen.