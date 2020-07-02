Breaking News
Part of Freshwater Blvd in Enfield closed due to motorcycle crash

ENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of Freshwater Boulevard in Enfield, Connecticut is currently closed following a crash between a car and a motorcycle early Thursday evening. 

According to Enfield Police, Freshwater Blvd is closed between Cranbrook Blvd and Costco while police investigate the crash. At this time, it is unknown if anyone suffered serious injuries. 

The roadway is expected to be closed for an undetermined amount of time, police said. 

This story is still developing. 22News will bring you the latest when we learn more. 

