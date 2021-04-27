Part of Hovey Road in Monson closed due to house fire

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews are currently working on a house fire in Monson and police are urging drivers to avoid the area until further notice.

According to the Monson Police Department, drivers should avoid Hovey Road while firefighters work to control and put out the structure fire.

No estimated time was given and its unclear if anyone has been injured in the fire.

22News has a crew on the way.

Traveling in the area? Here is the Live Waze Map!